Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Growth expansion, focus on innovation and supply-chain optimization are likely to benefit Donaldson in the quarters ahead. Also, its cost-reduction efforts will help it deal with the financial stress caused by the pandemic. Dividend payment and share buybacks (to the extent to offset stock-based compensation related dilution) remain its priorities. However, the pandemic woes are expected to adversely impact sales in third-quarter fiscal 2020, lowering it by 14-16% year over year. Projections for both fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have been suspended. Also, forex woes and high debt levels are a concern. In the past three months, Donaldson's shares have declined, narrower than the industry. Its consensus estimates have been lowered for fiscal 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.