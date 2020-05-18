Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

F stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

