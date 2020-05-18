EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

