Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

