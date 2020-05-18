JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

