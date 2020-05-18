JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 616.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor
EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Capital Management Corp VA Has $375,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Capital Management Corp VA Has $375,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016
Family Management Corp Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Family Management Corp Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report