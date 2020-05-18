JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 616.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.