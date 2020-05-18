Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.