Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NYSE:ARW opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

