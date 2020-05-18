South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.