Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $210.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $422,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,223 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

