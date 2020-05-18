Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.91.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

