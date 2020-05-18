Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.91.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

