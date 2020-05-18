Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rudd International Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

