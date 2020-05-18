Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. First Solar’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.