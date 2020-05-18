Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €104.30 ($121.28) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.70.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Square, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Square, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report