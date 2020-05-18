Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €104.30 ($121.28) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

