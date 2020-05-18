New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Square worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,026.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

