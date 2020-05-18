Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Spartan Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

