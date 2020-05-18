Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $140.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

