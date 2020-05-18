Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

AOS opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

