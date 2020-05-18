Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $36.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

