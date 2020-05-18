Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

ATH stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

