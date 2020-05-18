Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

