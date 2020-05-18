D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $333,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE STWD opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

