Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $555,000 Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ingredion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $78.13 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

