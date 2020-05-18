Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 698 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dell were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.09 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

