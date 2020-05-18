NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NASDAQ:DKNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NASDAQ:DKNG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.23 on Friday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

