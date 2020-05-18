Cfra Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $60.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.35.

Shares of AMAT opened at $52.04 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

