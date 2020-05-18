Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.