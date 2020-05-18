Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

