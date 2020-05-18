Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 425.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 926,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 749,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

