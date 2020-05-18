Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,929 Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 398,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,350,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 531,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.55 on Monday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

