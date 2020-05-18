Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 864 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 833.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.