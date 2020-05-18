Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,239,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:HTA opened at $24.08 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.