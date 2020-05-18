Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,561,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after buying an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.04, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.