Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Store Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,485 shares of company stock valued at $711,892 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

