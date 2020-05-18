Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $19.89 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

