Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.