Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 263,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CCEP stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

