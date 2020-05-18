D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dropbox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 90,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,922,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

