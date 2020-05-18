Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,939 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

