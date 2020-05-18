Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE:SNA opened at $122.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

