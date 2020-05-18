Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

