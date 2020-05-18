UBS Group Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $33.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

