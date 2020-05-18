UBS Group Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $164.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $154.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.60.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

