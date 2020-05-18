BMO Capital Markets Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James cut their price target on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

