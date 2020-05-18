Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

