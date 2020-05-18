New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,104,800 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,104,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Twitter worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,606 shares of company stock worth $3,137,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

