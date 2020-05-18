Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

