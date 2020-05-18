Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,309,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $127.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.98. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

