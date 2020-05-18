Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,015 shares of company stock worth $84,354,755. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.