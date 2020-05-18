$0.84 EPS Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.71. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,760,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,040,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,116,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,744,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TCO opened at $38.53 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.04.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

